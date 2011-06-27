Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XTS Sedan
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,087*
Total Cash Price
$29,286
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,087*
Total Cash Price
$29,286
Vsport Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,910*
Total Cash Price
$25,366
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,024*
Total Cash Price
$23,982
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,821*
Total Cash Price
$32,515
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,100*
Total Cash Price
$23,060
Vsport Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,707*
Total Cash Price
$33,898
Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,783*
Total Cash Price
$32,976
Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,910*
Total Cash Price
$25,366
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,173
|$1,209
|$1,245
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$6,231
|Maintenance
|$2,807
|$1,609
|$2,629
|$1,064
|$3,767
|$11,876
|Repairs
|$1,406
|$1,504
|$1,619
|$1,742
|$1,876
|$8,147
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,589
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,822
|Financing
|$1,575
|$1,267
|$937
|$587
|$212
|$4,578
|Depreciation
|$6,961
|$3,490
|$3,070
|$2,722
|$2,442
|$18,684
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,347
|$11,029
|$11,506
|$9,463
|$11,742
|$61,087
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XTS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,173
|$1,209
|$1,245
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$6,231
|Maintenance
|$2,807
|$1,609
|$2,629
|$1,064
|$3,767
|$11,876
|Repairs
|$1,406
|$1,504
|$1,619
|$1,742
|$1,876
|$8,147
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,589
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,822
|Financing
|$1,575
|$1,267
|$937
|$587
|$212
|$4,578
|Depreciation
|$6,961
|$3,490
|$3,070
|$2,722
|$2,442
|$18,684
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,347
|$11,029
|$11,506
|$9,463
|$11,742
|$61,087
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XTS Sedan Vsport Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$5,397
|Maintenance
|$2,431
|$1,394
|$2,277
|$922
|$3,263
|$10,286
|Repairs
|$1,218
|$1,302
|$1,403
|$1,509
|$1,625
|$7,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,376
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,579
|Financing
|$1,364
|$1,098
|$812
|$508
|$184
|$3,966
|Depreciation
|$6,029
|$3,023
|$2,659
|$2,357
|$2,115
|$16,183
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,025
|$9,552
|$9,966
|$8,196
|$10,171
|$52,910
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XTS Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$961
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,102
|Maintenance
|$2,298
|$1,318
|$2,153
|$872
|$3,085
|$9,725
|Repairs
|$1,151
|$1,231
|$1,326
|$1,427
|$1,536
|$6,672
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,301
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,492
|Financing
|$1,290
|$1,038
|$768
|$480
|$174
|$3,749
|Depreciation
|$5,700
|$2,858
|$2,514
|$2,229
|$2,000
|$15,300
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,205
|$9,031
|$9,422
|$7,749
|$9,616
|$50,024
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XTS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$6,917
|Maintenance
|$3,116
|$1,786
|$2,919
|$1,182
|$4,182
|$13,185
|Repairs
|$1,561
|$1,669
|$1,798
|$1,935
|$2,083
|$9,045
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,764
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,023
|Financing
|$1,748
|$1,407
|$1,041
|$651
|$235
|$5,083
|Depreciation
|$7,728
|$3,875
|$3,408
|$3,022
|$2,711
|$20,744
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,259
|$12,244
|$12,775
|$10,506
|$13,037
|$67,821
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$4,906
|Maintenance
|$2,210
|$1,267
|$2,070
|$838
|$2,966
|$9,351
|Repairs
|$1,107
|$1,184
|$1,275
|$1,372
|$1,477
|$6,415
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,251
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,435
|Financing
|$1,240
|$998
|$738
|$462
|$167
|$3,605
|Depreciation
|$5,481
|$2,748
|$2,417
|$2,143
|$1,923
|$14,712
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,659
|$8,684
|$9,060
|$7,451
|$9,246
|$48,100
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XTS Sedan Vsport Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,529
|$7,212
|Maintenance
|$3,249
|$1,862
|$3,043
|$1,232
|$4,360
|$13,746
|Repairs
|$1,627
|$1,740
|$1,874
|$2,017
|$2,171
|$9,430
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,839
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,109
|Financing
|$1,823
|$1,467
|$1,085
|$679
|$245
|$5,299
|Depreciation
|$8,057
|$4,040
|$3,553
|$3,150
|$2,827
|$21,627
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,079
|$12,765
|$13,318
|$10,953
|$13,592
|$70,707
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XTS Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$1,401
|$1,444
|$1,487
|$7,016
|Maintenance
|$3,160
|$1,812
|$2,960
|$1,198
|$4,241
|$13,372
|Repairs
|$1,583
|$1,693
|$1,823
|$1,962
|$2,112
|$9,173
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,789
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,052
|Financing
|$1,773
|$1,427
|$1,055
|$661
|$239
|$5,155
|Depreciation
|$7,838
|$3,930
|$3,456
|$3,064
|$2,750
|$21,038
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,532
|$12,418
|$12,956
|$10,655
|$13,222
|$68,783
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XTS Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$5,397
|Maintenance
|$2,431
|$1,394
|$2,277
|$922
|$3,263
|$10,286
|Repairs
|$1,218
|$1,302
|$1,403
|$1,509
|$1,625
|$7,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,376
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,579
|Financing
|$1,364
|$1,098
|$812
|$508
|$184
|$3,966
|Depreciation
|$6,029
|$3,023
|$2,659
|$2,357
|$2,115
|$16,183
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,025
|$9,552
|$9,966
|$8,196
|$10,171
|$52,910
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 XTS
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Cadillac XTS in Virginia is:not available
