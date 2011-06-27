Used 2015 Cadillac XTS Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XTS Sedan
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,566*
Total Cash Price
$19,817
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,869*
Total Cash Price
$25,168
Vsport Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,869*
Total Cash Price
$25,168
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,123*
Total Cash Price
$21,799
Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,389*
Total Cash Price
$20,610
Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,248*
Total Cash Price
$27,942
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,982*
Total Cash Price
$29,131
Vsport Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,159*
Total Cash Price
$28,338
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,123*
Total Cash Price
$21,799
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$4,990
|Maintenance
|$1,247
|$2,036
|$816
|$2,260
|$2,445
|$8,804
|Repairs
|$1,164
|$1,243
|$1,338
|$1,441
|$1,550
|$6,736
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,083
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,267
|Financing
|$1,066
|$857
|$634
|$397
|$144
|$3,098
|Depreciation
|$4,657
|$2,375
|$2,089
|$1,851
|$1,662
|$12,634
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,671
|$9,084
|$7,526
|$8,676
|$8,609
|$45,566
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XTS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$5,489
|Maintenance
|$1,372
|$2,240
|$898
|$2,486
|$2,690
|$9,684
|Repairs
|$1,280
|$1,367
|$1,472
|$1,585
|$1,705
|$7,410
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,191
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,394
|Financing
|$1,173
|$943
|$697
|$437
|$158
|$3,408
|Depreciation
|$5,123
|$2,613
|$2,298
|$2,036
|$1,828
|$13,897
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,838
|$9,992
|$8,279
|$9,544
|$9,470
|$50,123
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XTS Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$5,190
|Maintenance
|$1,297
|$2,117
|$849
|$2,350
|$2,543
|$9,156
|Repairs
|$1,211
|$1,293
|$1,392
|$1,499
|$1,612
|$7,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,126
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,318
|Financing
|$1,109
|$891
|$659
|$413
|$150
|$3,222
|Depreciation
|$4,843
|$2,470
|$2,173
|$1,925
|$1,728
|$13,139
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,138
|$9,447
|$7,827
|$9,023
|$8,953
|$47,389
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XTS Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,492
|$7,036
|Maintenance
|$1,758
|$2,871
|$1,151
|$3,187
|$3,447
|$12,414
|Repairs
|$1,641
|$1,753
|$1,887
|$2,032
|$2,186
|$9,498
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,527
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,786
|Financing
|$1,503
|$1,208
|$894
|$560
|$203
|$4,368
|Depreciation
|$6,566
|$3,349
|$2,945
|$2,610
|$2,343
|$17,814
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,456
|$12,808
|$10,612
|$12,233
|$12,139
|$64,248
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XTS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,382
|$1,423
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,555
|$7,335
|Maintenance
|$1,833
|$2,993
|$1,200
|$3,322
|$3,594
|$12,942
|Repairs
|$1,711
|$1,827
|$1,967
|$2,118
|$2,279
|$9,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,592
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$1,862
|Financing
|$1,567
|$1,260
|$932
|$584
|$212
|$4,554
|Depreciation
|$6,846
|$3,491
|$3,071
|$2,721
|$2,443
|$18,572
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,156
|$13,353
|$11,063
|$12,754
|$12,655
|$66,982
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XTS Sedan Vsport Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,344
|$1,384
|$1,426
|$1,469
|$1,513
|$7,136
|Maintenance
|$1,783
|$2,911
|$1,167
|$3,232
|$3,496
|$12,590
|Repairs
|$1,665
|$1,777
|$1,913
|$2,061
|$2,217
|$9,632
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,549
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$1,812
|Financing
|$1,524
|$1,226
|$907
|$568
|$206
|$4,430
|Depreciation
|$6,660
|$3,396
|$2,987
|$2,647
|$2,377
|$18,067
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,690
|$12,990
|$10,762
|$12,407
|$12,311
|$65,159
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$5,489
|Maintenance
|$1,372
|$2,240
|$898
|$2,486
|$2,690
|$9,684
|Repairs
|$1,280
|$1,367
|$1,472
|$1,585
|$1,705
|$7,410
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,191
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,394
|Financing
|$1,173
|$943
|$697
|$437
|$158
|$3,408
|Depreciation
|$5,123
|$2,613
|$2,298
|$2,036
|$1,828
|$13,897
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,838
|$9,992
|$8,279
|$9,544
|$9,470
|$50,123
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 XTS
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Cadillac XTS in Virginia is:not available
