Used 2014 Cadillac XTS Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XTS Sedan
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,111*
Total Cash Price
$22,155
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,111*
Total Cash Price
$22,155
Vsport Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,002*
Total Cash Price
$19,190
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,493*
Total Cash Price
$18,143
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,966*
Total Cash Price
$24,597
Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,475*
Total Cash Price
$25,644
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,820*
Total Cash Price
$17,445
Vsport Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,803*
Total Cash Price
$24,946
Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,002*
Total Cash Price
$19,190
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,173
|$1,209
|$1,245
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$6,231
|Maintenance
|$2,342
|$395
|$2,418
|$620
|$2,543
|$8,317
|Repairs
|$1,478
|$1,579
|$1,699
|$1,830
|$1,969
|$8,555
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,218
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,452
|Financing
|$1,191
|$959
|$709
|$445
|$160
|$3,463
|Depreciation
|$5,884
|$2,811
|$2,400
|$2,046
|$1,746
|$14,887
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,210
|$8,990
|$10,569
|$8,382
|$9,961
|$53,111
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XTS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,173
|$1,209
|$1,245
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$6,231
|Maintenance
|$2,342
|$395
|$2,418
|$620
|$2,543
|$8,317
|Repairs
|$1,478
|$1,579
|$1,699
|$1,830
|$1,969
|$8,555
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,218
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,452
|Financing
|$1,191
|$959
|$709
|$445
|$160
|$3,463
|Depreciation
|$5,884
|$2,811
|$2,400
|$2,046
|$1,746
|$14,887
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,210
|$8,990
|$10,569
|$8,382
|$9,961
|$53,111
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XTS Sedan Vsport Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$5,397
|Maintenance
|$2,028
|$342
|$2,094
|$537
|$2,202
|$7,204
|Repairs
|$1,280
|$1,367
|$1,472
|$1,585
|$1,705
|$7,410
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,055
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,257
|Financing
|$1,032
|$831
|$614
|$385
|$139
|$3,000
|Depreciation
|$5,096
|$2,434
|$2,079
|$1,772
|$1,513
|$12,894
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,174
|$7,787
|$9,154
|$7,260
|$8,627
|$46,002
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XTS Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$961
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,102
|Maintenance
|$1,918
|$323
|$1,980
|$508
|$2,082
|$6,811
|Repairs
|$1,211
|$1,293
|$1,392
|$1,499
|$1,612
|$7,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$997
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,189
|Financing
|$976
|$785
|$580
|$364
|$131
|$2,836
|Depreciation
|$4,818
|$2,302
|$1,966
|$1,675
|$1,430
|$12,191
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,455
|$7,362
|$8,655
|$6,864
|$8,157
|$43,493
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XTS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$6,917
|Maintenance
|$2,600
|$439
|$2,685
|$688
|$2,823
|$9,234
|Repairs
|$1,641
|$1,753
|$1,887
|$2,032
|$2,186
|$9,498
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,352
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,612
|Financing
|$1,323
|$1,065
|$787
|$494
|$178
|$3,845
|Depreciation
|$6,533
|$3,120
|$2,665
|$2,272
|$1,939
|$16,528
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,886
|$9,981
|$11,734
|$9,306
|$11,059
|$58,966
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XTS Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,529
|$7,212
|Maintenance
|$2,711
|$457
|$2,799
|$717
|$2,943
|$9,627
|Repairs
|$1,711
|$1,827
|$1,967
|$2,118
|$2,279
|$9,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,410
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$1,680
|Financing
|$1,379
|$1,110
|$820
|$515
|$185
|$4,009
|Depreciation
|$6,811
|$3,253
|$2,778
|$2,368
|$2,021
|$17,231
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,605
|$10,406
|$12,233
|$9,702
|$11,529
|$61,475
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$4,906
|Maintenance
|$1,844
|$311
|$1,904
|$488
|$2,002
|$6,549
|Repairs
|$1,164
|$1,243
|$1,338
|$1,441
|$1,550
|$6,736
|Taxes & Fees
|$959
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,143
|Financing
|$938
|$755
|$558
|$350
|$126
|$2,727
|Depreciation
|$4,633
|$2,213
|$1,890
|$1,611
|$1,375
|$11,722
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,976
|$7,079
|$8,322
|$6,600
|$7,843
|$41,820
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XTS Sedan Vsport Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$1,401
|$1,444
|$1,487
|$7,016
|Maintenance
|$2,637
|$445
|$2,723
|$698
|$2,863
|$9,365
|Repairs
|$1,665
|$1,777
|$1,913
|$2,061
|$2,217
|$9,632
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,371
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$1,634
|Financing
|$1,341
|$1,080
|$798
|$501
|$180
|$3,900
|Depreciation
|$6,625
|$3,165
|$2,703
|$2,304
|$1,966
|$16,762
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,126
|$10,123
|$11,900
|$9,438
|$11,215
|$59,803
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XTS Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$5,397
|Maintenance
|$2,028
|$342
|$2,094
|$537
|$2,202
|$7,204
|Repairs
|$1,280
|$1,367
|$1,472
|$1,585
|$1,705
|$7,410
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,055
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,257
|Financing
|$1,032
|$831
|$614
|$385
|$139
|$3,000
|Depreciation
|$5,096
|$2,434
|$2,079
|$1,772
|$1,513
|$12,894
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,174
|$7,787
|$9,154
|$7,260
|$8,627
|$46,002
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 XTS
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Cadillac XTS in Virginia is:not available
