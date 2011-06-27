Used 2013 Cadillac XTS Platinum Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$58,160
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$58,160
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$58,160
Torque264 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower301 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$58,160
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$58,160
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$58,160
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo netyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
Three zone climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)yes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$58,160
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,160
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$58,160
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,160
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.8 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,160
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room40.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,160
Compact Spare Tireyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$58,160
Front track62.3 in.
Length202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4006 lbs.
Gross weight5346 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Height59.5 in.
EPA interior volume122.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.7 in.
Width72.9 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$58,160
Exterior Colors
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Black Raven
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Very Light Platinum w/Dark Urban/Cocoa Accents, premium leather
  • Jet Black w/Light Wheat Accents, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$58,160
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/40R20 tiresyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$58,160
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$58,160
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
