Used 2013 Cadillac XTS Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2013 XTS
Overview


Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain


Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG


EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine


Torque264 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower301 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety


2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment


adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience


remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
Three zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)yes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature


Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options


All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Power Rear Window Sunshadeyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation


compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats


10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.8 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats


Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room40.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options


Compact Spare Tireyes
20" x 8.5" Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Premium Painted Finishyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
UltraView Sunroofyes
Measurements


Front track62.3 in.
Length202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4215 lbs.
Gross weight5346 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Height59.5 in.
EPA interior volume122.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.7 in.
Width72.9 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors


Exterior Colors
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Black Raven
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Shale w/Cocoa Accents, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Caramel w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Medium Titanium w/Jet Black Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels


All season tiresyes
P245/45R19 tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension


modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty


Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
