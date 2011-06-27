Used 2013 Cadillac XTS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,690
Starting MSRP
$53,585
Starting MSRP
$44,075
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212121
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,690
Starting MSRP
$53,585
Starting MSRP
$44,075
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,690
Starting MSRP
$53,585
Starting MSRP
$44,075
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/28 mpg17/28 mpg17/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/532.0 mi.323.0/532.0 mi.323.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,690
Starting MSRP
$53,585
Starting MSRP
$44,075
Torque264 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm264 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm264 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower301 hp @ 6800 rpm301 hp @ 6800 rpm301 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Valves242424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,690
Starting MSRP
$53,585
Starting MSRP
$44,075
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
cornering lightsyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsnoyesno
adaptive headlightsnoyesno
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,690
Starting MSRP
$53,585
Starting MSRP
$44,075
Driver Awareness Packageyesnono
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,690
Starting MSRP
$53,585
Starting MSRP
$44,075
8 total speakersyesnoyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
14 total speakersnoyesno
surround audio surround audio (discrete)noyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,690
Starting MSRP
$53,585
Starting MSRP
$44,075
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
wood trim on center consoleyesyesno
cargo netyesyesno
leather and wood trim on shift knobyesyesno
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesno
rear view camerayesyesno
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
wood trim on dashyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnoyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
wood trim on doorsyesyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesnoyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
heated steering wheelyesyesno
leather and wood steering wheelyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Three zone climate controlnoyesno
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)noyesno
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
rear parking sensorsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,690
Starting MSRP
$53,585
Starting MSRP
$44,075
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,690
Starting MSRP
$53,585
Starting MSRP
$44,075
CUE and Media Control System w/Navigationyesnono
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryesyesyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Matyesyesyes
Power Rear Window Sunshadenoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,690
Starting MSRP
$53,585
Starting MSRP
$44,075
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,690
Starting MSRP
$53,585
Starting MSRP
$44,075
10 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesno
Front leg room45.8 in.45.8 in.45.8 in.
ventilated driver seatyesyesno
ventilated passenger seatyesyesno
10 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
leatheryesyesyes
Front head room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
driver seat thigh extensionyesyesno
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,690
Starting MSRP
$53,585
Starting MSRP
$44,075
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear leg room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesnoyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,690
Starting MSRP
$53,585
Starting MSRP
$44,075
19" x 8.5" Aluminum Wheelsyesnono
Compact Spare Tireyesyesyes
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
UltraView Sunroofyesyesno
20" x 8.5" Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Premium Painted Finishnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,690
Starting MSRP
$53,585
Starting MSRP
$44,075
Front track62.3 in.62.3 in.62.3 in.
Length202.0 in.202.0 in.202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight4006 lbs.4006 lbs.4006 lbs.
Gross weight5346 lbs.5346 lbs.5346 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.18.0 cu.ft.18.0 cu.ft.
Height59.5 in.59.5 in.59.5 in.
EPA interior volume122.2 cu.ft.122.2 cu.ft.122.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.7 in.111.7 in.111.7 in.
Width72.9 in.72.9 in.72.9 in.
Rear track62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,690
Starting MSRP
$53,585
Starting MSRP
$44,075
Exterior Colors
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Black Raven
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Black Raven
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Black Raven
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Shale w/Cocoa Accents, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Caramel w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Medium Titanium w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Shale w/Cocoa Accents, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Caramel w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Medium Titanium w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Shale w/Cocoa Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,690
Starting MSRP
$53,585
Starting MSRP
$44,075
All season tiresyesyesyes
P245/45R19 tiresyesyesyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesnoyes
alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,690
Starting MSRP
$53,585
Starting MSRP
$44,075
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,690
Starting MSRP
$53,585
Starting MSRP
$44,075
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
