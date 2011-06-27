Used 2013 Cadillac XTS Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,690
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|21
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,690
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,690
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/28 mpg
|17/28 mpg
|17/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|323.0/532.0 mi.
|323.0/532.0 mi.
|323.0/532.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|19.0 gal.
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,690
|Torque
|264 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
|264 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
|264 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|3.6 l
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|301 hp @ 6800 rpm
|301 hp @ 6800 rpm
|301 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|38.7 ft.
|38.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,690
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|no
|yes
|no
|adaptive headlights
|no
|yes
|no
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,690
|Driver Awareness Package
|yes
|no
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,690
|8 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|14 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,690
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|wood trim on center console
|yes
|yes
|no
|cargo net
|yes
|yes
|no
|leather and wood trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|no
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|yes
|no
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|no
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|wood trim on doors
|yes
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|no
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|no
|yes
|no
|12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)
|no
|yes
|no
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|no
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,690
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,690
|CUE and Media Control System w/Navigation
|yes
|no
|no
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Premium Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Mat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Rear Window Sunshade
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,690
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,690
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front leg room
|45.8 in.
|45.8 in.
|45.8 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front head room
|40.1 in.
|40.1 in.
|40.1 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,690
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|no
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|yes
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,690
|19" x 8.5" Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|Compact Spare Tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|yes
|yes
|UltraView Sunroof
|yes
|yes
|no
|20" x 8.5" Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Premium Painted Finish
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,690
|Front track
|62.3 in.
|62.3 in.
|62.3 in.
|Length
|202.0 in.
|202.0 in.
|202.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4006 lbs.
|4006 lbs.
|4006 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5346 lbs.
|5346 lbs.
|5346 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.0 cu.ft.
|18.0 cu.ft.
|18.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|59.5 in.
|59.5 in.
|59.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|122.2 cu.ft.
|122.2 cu.ft.
|122.2 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|111.7 in.
|111.7 in.
|111.7 in.
|Width
|72.9 in.
|72.9 in.
|72.9 in.
|Rear track
|62.5 in.
|62.5 in.
|62.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,690
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,690
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P245/45R19 tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|19 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,690
|modified MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,690
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
