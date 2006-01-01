Skip to main content
2023 Cadillac XT6 Luxury Specs & Features

More about the 2023 XT6
More about the 2023 XT6
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA city/highway MPG21/26 MPG
EPA combined MPG23 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)462.0/572.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower235 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Cylinder deactivationyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,000 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length198.5 in.
Overall width without mirrors77.3 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheelbase112.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity78.7 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Curb weight4,565 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity1,000 lbs.
Gross weight6,001 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Stellar Black Metallic
  • Wilder Metallic
  • Rosewood Metallic
  • Latte Metallic
  • Radiant Red Tintcoat
  • Argent Silver Metallic
  • Opulent Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leatherette
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front hip room50.1 in.
Leatheretteyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
6-way power passenger seatyes
2-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear hip room55.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Power rear seat easy entryyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Sun sensoryes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R H tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Mechanical Options
Battery Protection Package +$185
Engine Block Heater +$100
Packages
Packages
Interior Protection Package +$385
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
Floor Liner Package +$435
Radiant Package +$4,395
Safety & Security Options
Safety & Security Options
Highway Safety Kit +$130
Cadillac Edition First Aid Kit +$55
Interior Options
Interior Options
All-Weather Integrated Cargo Liner +$210
Cargo Net +$75
Jet Black Seatback Organizer +$205
Premium Carpet Package +$575
All-Weather Floor Mats +$285
Premium Carpet Cargo Mat +$225
Premium Carpeted Front/Rear Floor Mats +$395
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer +$155
Sport Pedal Cover Set +$215
Illuminated Cargo Sill Plate +$335
All-Weather Floor Liner +$305
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Stainless Assist Steps +$795
Monochrome Cadillac Emblems +$225
Front License Plate Bracket +$15
Cadillac Crest Puddle Lamps +$285
Rear Fascia Protector +$125
Bright Grilleyes
Wheel Locks +$95
20" Gloss Black Wheels +$2,495
Gloss Black Exhaust Bezel +$510
Onyx Package +$4,895
Bright Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
20" Chrome Wheels +$3,095
Gloss Black Grilleyes
Gloss Black Front and Rear Splash Guards +$365
Gloss Black XT6 Nameplate +$125
