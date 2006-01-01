2023 Cadillac XT6 Luxury Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,595
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|EPA city/highway MPG
|21/26 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|23 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|462.0/572.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.0 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.0 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 5,000 rpm
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|1,000 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|198.5 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|77.3 in.
|Height
|69.9 in.
|Wheelbase
|112.7 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|78.7 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.7 in.
|Curb weight
|4,565 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1,000 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,001 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|Front hip room
|50.1 in.
|Leatherette
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|6-way power passenger seat
|yes
|2-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|39.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.4 in.
|Rear hip room
|55.7 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Power folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Cornering lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Power rear seat easy entry
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P235/65R H tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Hands-Free Calling
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Concierge Service
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Roadside
|6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Battery Protection Package
|+$185
|Engine Block Heater
|+$100
|Packages
|Interior Protection Package
|+$385
|Cargo Convenience Package
|yes
|Floor Liner Package
|+$435
|Radiant Package
|+$4,395
|Safety & Security Options
|Highway Safety Kit
|+$130
|Cadillac Edition First Aid Kit
|+$55
|Interior Options
|All-Weather Integrated Cargo Liner
|+$210
|Cargo Net
|+$75
|Jet Black Seatback Organizer
|+$205
|Premium Carpet Package
|+$575
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$285
|Premium Carpet Cargo Mat
|+$225
|Premium Carpeted Front/Rear Floor Mats
|+$395
|Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer
|+$155
|Sport Pedal Cover Set
|+$215
|Illuminated Cargo Sill Plate
|+$335
|All-Weather Floor Liner
|+$305
|Exterior Options
|Stainless Assist Steps
|+$795
|Monochrome Cadillac Emblems
|+$225
|Front License Plate Bracket
|+$15
|Cadillac Crest Puddle Lamps
|+$285
|Rear Fascia Protector
|+$125
|Bright Grille
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|+$95
|20" Gloss Black Wheels
|+$2,495
|Gloss Black Exhaust Bezel
|+$510
|Onyx Package
|+$4,895
|Bright Roof Rack Cross Rails
|yes
|20" Chrome Wheels
|+$3,095
|Gloss Black Grille
|yes
|Gloss Black Front and Rear Splash Guards
|+$365
|Gloss Black XT6 Nameplate
|+$125
