2022 Cadillac XT6 Sport Specs & Features

More about the 2022 XT6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,295
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/550.0 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower310 hp @ 6600 rpm
Torque271 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Comfort and Air Quality Package +$750
Floor Liner Package +$435
Interior Protection Package +$385
Technology Package +$2,350
Cargo Convenience Package +$1,025
Platinum Package +$3,800
Driver Assist Package +$1,300
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Security Cargo Shade +$150
6-Passenger Seating +$800
All-Weather Integrated Cargo Liner +$210
Cargo Net +$75
Premium Carpet Cargo Mat +$195
Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Navigation +$1,000
All-Weather Floor Mats +$285
Jet Black Seatback Organizer +$195
Premium Carpeted Front/Rear Floor Mats +$395
All-Weather Floor Liner +$305
Illuminated Cargo Sill Plate +$335
Premium Carpet Package +$575
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer +$155
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.8 in.
Front hip room50.1 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
20" Gloss Black Wheels +$2,095
Cadillac Crest Puddle Lamps +$285
Rear Fascia Protector +$125
Stainless Assist Steps +$785
21" Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Diamond Cut/Android Painted Pockets +$1,200
Onyx Package +$4,095
20" Chrome Wheels +$2,595
Premium Headlamp System +$700
Gloss Black Grille +$595
Gloss Black Front and Rear Splash Guards +$355
Gloss Black Exhaust Bezel +$510
Bright Roof Rack Cross Rails +$335
Monochrome Cadillac Emblems +$225
Front License Plate Bracket +$15
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4690 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height69.9 in.
Length198.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity78.7 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Wheel base112.7 in.
Width77.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wilder Metallic
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Rosewood Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Dark Moon Metallic
  • Infrared Tintcoat
  • Latte Metallic
  • Stellar Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather
  • Cirrus w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Maple Sugar w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R H tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
