2022 Cadillac XT5 Luxury Specs & Features

More about the 2022 XT5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.0/594.0 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower235 hp @ 5000 rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Radiant Package +$3,995
Illumination Packageyes
Floor Liner Package +$375
Interior Protection Package +$305
Cargo Convenience Package +$1,030
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Mats +$210
All-Weather Integrated Cargo Liner +$210
Premium Carpeted Front/Rear Floor Mats +$285
Rear Cargo Shade +$170
Jet Black Seatback Organizer +$195
Premium Carpet Cargo Mat +$215
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer +$155
Premium Carpet Package +$475
All-Weather Floor Liners +$220
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Illuminated Cargo Sill Plate +$335
Sport Pedal Cover Set +$215
Cargo Net +$75
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front head room39.7 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Cadillac Crest Puddle Lamps +$285
Bright Grille w/Galvano Surround +$695
Monochrome Cadillac Emblems +$185
Clear Tail Lamps +$980
20" Chrome Wheels +$2,995
18" Compact Spare Tire +$350
Onyx Package +$3,995
Wheel Locks +$95
Black Molded Front/Rear Splash Guards +$230
Molded Trailer Hitch Cover +$115
20" Gloss Black Wheels +$2,495
Stainless Assist Steps +$795
Rear Fascia Protector +$125
Bright Roof Rack Cross Rails +$315
Front License Plate Bracket +$15
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4127 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.
Height66.1 in.
Length189.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.0 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stellar Black Metallic
  • Latte Metallic
  • Rosewood Metallic
  • Infrared Tintcoat
  • Wilder Metallic
  • Dark Moon Metallic
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Satin Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R H tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
