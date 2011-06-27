2022 Cadillac XT5 Sport Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,895
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|21
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/26 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|396.0/572.0 mi.
|Engine
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Torque
|271 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Platinum Package
|+$3,650
|Driver Assist Package
|+$1,300
|Technology Package
|+$2,275
|Illumination Package
|yes
|Cargo Convenience Package
|+$1,030
|Floor Liner Package
|+$375
|Interior Protection Package
|+$305
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$210
|All-Weather Integrated Cargo Liner
|+$210
|Cargo Tie Downs
|+$145
|Premium Carpeted Front/Rear Floor Mats
|+$285
|Jet Black Seatback Organizer
|+$195
|Premium Carpet Cargo Mat
|+$215
|Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer
|+$155
|Cargo Flex Divider
|+$165
|Premium Carpet Package
|+$475
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$220
|Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
|+$1,200
|Illuminated Door Sill Plates
|yes
|Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Navigation
|+$1,025
|Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Player
|+$2,195
|Illuminated Cargo Sill Plate
|+$335
|Cargo Net
|+$75
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|37.9 in.
|Front hip room
|56.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|36.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|20" 12-Spoke Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels w//Dark Android Satin Finish Pockets
|+$600
|Cadillac Crest Puddle Lamps
|+$285
|Gloss Black Grille
|+$595
|Monochrome Cadillac Emblems
|+$185
|20" Chrome Wheels
|+$2,595
|18" Compact Spare Tire
|+$350
|Onyx Package
|+$3,995
|Black Molded Front/Rear Splash Guards
|+$230
|Molded Trailer Hitch Cover
|+$115
|20" Gloss Black Wheels
|+$2,095
|Stainless Assist Steps
|+$795
|Rear Fascia Protector
|+$125
|Gloss Black Exhaust Bezel
|+$510
|Black Roof Rack Cross Rails
|+$315
|Front License Plate Bracket
|+$15
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|30.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4338 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6001 lbs.
|Height
|66.1 in.
|Length
|189.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|63.0 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Wheel base
|112.5 in.
|Width
|74.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P235/55R H tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
