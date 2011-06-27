  1. Home
2021 Cadillac XT5 Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2021 XT5
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/572.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque271 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 6600 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Driver Assist Packageyes
Floor Liner Packageyes
Platinum Packageyes
Illumination Packageyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
Enhanced Visibility and Technology Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Carpeted Front/Rear Floor Matsyes
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Playeryes
Cargo Tie Downsyes
Cargo Flex Divideryes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Navigationyes
Premium Carpet Packageyes
Floor Mounted Cargo Netyes
Powered Universal Tablet Holderyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Illuminated Cargo Sill Plateyes
All-Weather Integrated Cargo Lineryes
Premium Carpet Cargo Matyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Black Molded Front/Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
20" Gloss Black Wheelsyes
Black exhaust bezelyes
Compact Spare Tireyes
Molded Trailer Hitch Coveryes
Black Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
20" 12-Spoke Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels w//Dark Android Satin Finish Pocketsyes
Stainless Assist Stepsyes
Rear Fascia Protectoryes
Cadillac Crest Puddle Lampsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity63.0 cu.ft.
Length189.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4338 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.0 cu.ft.
Height66.1 in.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stellar Black Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Shadow Metallic
  • Infrared Tintcoat
  • Dark Moon Metallic
  • Wilder Metallic
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Garnet Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Maple Sugar w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather
  • Kona Brown Sauvage w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Cirrus w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
P235/55R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.

