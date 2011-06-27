  1. Home
2020 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury Features & Specs

More about the 2020 XT5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,795
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,795
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.4/543.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,795
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower237 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,795
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,795
Driver Assist Packageyes
Floor Liner Packageyes
Platinum Packageyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
Enhanced Visibility and Technology Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,795
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,795
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,795
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,795
Premium Carpeted Front/Rear Floor Matsyes
Sport Pedal Cover Setyes
Protective Rear Seat Coveryes
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Playeryes
All-Weather Cargo Trayyes
Odor/Particulate Cabin Filteryes
Cargo Tie Downsyes
Cargo Flex Divideryes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Navigationyes
Premium Carpet Packageyes
Floor Mounted Cargo Netyes
Powered Universal Tablet Holderyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Illuminated Cargo Sill Plateyes
Premium Carpet Cargo Matyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,795
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,795
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,795
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,795
20" Midnight Grey Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Molded Trailer Hitch Coveryes
20" Ultra-Bright Machined Pearl Nickel Wheelsyes
Stainless Assist Stepsyes
Clear Tail Lampsyes
Black Molded Front/Rear Splash Guardsyes
20" Polished Wheelsyes
Compact Spare Tireyes
Rear Fascia Protectoryes
20" 6-Split Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Diamond Cut/Android finishyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,795
Maximum cargo capacity63.0 cu.ft.
Length189.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.0 cu.ft.
Height66.1 in.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,795
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Dark Mocha Metallic
  • Garnet Metallic
  • Manhattan Noir Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Red Horizon Tintcoat
  • Shadow Metallic
  • Stellar Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sedona Sauvage w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Maple Sugar w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
  • Kona Brown Sauvage w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Cirrus w/Dark Titanium Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,795
All season tiresyes
P235/65R H tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,795
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.

