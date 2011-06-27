  1. Home
2020 Cadillac XT5 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Cadillac XT5

Premium Luxury

Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

  • Customer Bonus Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Not available with special financing, lease and some other offers. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Loyalty for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers who have a current 2015 model year or newer GM or Non-GM Lease lease and lease an eligible model through GM Financial qualify for this offer. Customer must have leased their qualifying vehicle for a minimum of 30 days prior to the sale of the new vehicle except in the situation where the customer purchased/leased a new and unused qualifying vehicle within 30 days and would like to use it as the qualifying vehicle for a subsequent sale. Trade-in Not Required. Offer requires GM Financial Lease. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. Cannot be combined with some other offers. Proof of current lease required. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Not available with lease and some other offers. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. See dealer for details.

    0.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.16 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.7 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0.9%3609/01/202010/01/2020
    0.9%4809/01/202010/01/2020
    0.9%6009/01/202010/01/2020
    1.9%7209/01/202010/01/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
