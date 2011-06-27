  1. Home
2019 Cadillac XT5 Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2019 XT5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$65,895
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$65,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.6/542.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$65,895
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque271 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 6700 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$65,895
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$65,895
Interior Protection Packageyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$65,895
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$65,895
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$65,895
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,895
Sport Pedal Cover Setyes
Protective Rear Seat Coveryes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Playeryes
All-Weather Cargo Trayyes
Odor/Particulate Cabin Filteryes
Cargo Tie Downsyes
Cargo Flex Divideryes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Floor Mounted Cargo Netyes
Powered Universal Tablet Holderyes
Illuminated Cargo Sill Plateyes
Premium Carpet Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$65,895
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,895
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room38.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,895
Rear head room36.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,895
20" Midnight Grey Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Black Chrome Liftgate Trimyes
20" Ultra-Bright Machined Pearl Nickel Wheelsyes
Black Molded Splash Guardsyes
Stainless Assist Stepsyes
Black Chrome Bodyside Moldingsyes
Black Ice Rear Fascia Trimyes
Clear Tail Lampsyes
Black Ice Lower Grille Trimyes
20" Polished Wheelsyes
Compact Spare Tireyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$65,895
Maximum cargo capacity63.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4356 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.8 degrees
Angle of departure23.5 degrees
Length189.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Height66.0 in.
EPA interior volume104.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$65,895
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Stellar Black Metallic
  • Dark Mocha Metallic
  • Shadow Metallic
  • Red Horizon Tintcoat
  • Harbor Blue Metallic
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Bronze Dune Metallic
  • Dark Granite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Maple Sugar w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$65,895
polished alloy wheelsyes
P235/55R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$65,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$65,895
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.

