2019 Cadillac XT5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XT5 SUV
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$86,632*
Total Cash Price
$67,330
Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$86,632*
Total Cash Price
$67,330
4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,035*
Total Cash Price
$58,318
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,943*
Total Cash Price
$55,137
4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$96,182*
Total Cash Price
$74,753
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,214*
Total Cash Price
$53,016
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$100,275*
Total Cash Price
$77,934
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XT5 SUV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,147
|$1,187
|$1,228
|$1,271
|$1,316
|$6,149
|Maintenance
|$824
|$1,227
|$1,198
|$3,044
|$2,874
|$9,167
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,050
|$1,612
|$2,662
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,751
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,985
|Financing
|$3,621
|$2,912
|$2,155
|$1,349
|$488
|$10,524
|Depreciation
|$24,234
|$5,862
|$4,787
|$5,366
|$4,689
|$44,938
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,500
|$13,227
|$11,466
|$14,239
|$13,200
|$86,632
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XT5 SUV Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,147
|$1,187
|$1,228
|$1,271
|$1,316
|$6,149
|Maintenance
|$824
|$1,227
|$1,198
|$3,044
|$2,874
|$9,167
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,050
|$1,612
|$2,662
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,751
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,985
|Financing
|$3,621
|$2,912
|$2,155
|$1,349
|$488
|$10,524
|Depreciation
|$24,234
|$5,862
|$4,787
|$5,366
|$4,689
|$44,938
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,500
|$13,227
|$11,466
|$14,239
|$13,200
|$86,632
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XT5 SUV 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,029
|$1,064
|$1,101
|$1,140
|$5,326
|Maintenance
|$714
|$1,063
|$1,037
|$2,637
|$2,489
|$7,940
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$910
|$1,396
|$2,306
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,383
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,585
|Financing
|$3,136
|$2,522
|$1,867
|$1,168
|$422
|$9,116
|Depreciation
|$20,990
|$5,078
|$4,146
|$4,648
|$4,061
|$38,922
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,882
|$11,457
|$9,931
|$12,333
|$11,433
|$75,035
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XT5 SUV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$939
|$972
|$1,006
|$1,041
|$1,077
|$5,036
|Maintenance
|$675
|$1,005
|$981
|$2,493
|$2,354
|$7,507
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$860
|$1,320
|$2,180
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,253
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,444
|Financing
|$2,965
|$2,385
|$1,765
|$1,104
|$399
|$8,618
|Depreciation
|$19,845
|$4,801
|$3,920
|$4,394
|$3,840
|$36,799
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,252
|$10,832
|$9,389
|$11,660
|$10,810
|$70,943
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XT5 SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,273
|$1,318
|$1,363
|$1,411
|$1,461
|$6,827
|Maintenance
|$915
|$1,362
|$1,330
|$3,380
|$3,191
|$10,177
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,166
|$1,789
|$2,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,054
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,314
|Financing
|$4,020
|$3,233
|$2,393
|$1,497
|$541
|$11,685
|Depreciation
|$26,906
|$6,509
|$5,314
|$5,957
|$5,206
|$49,891
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,303
|$14,685
|$12,729
|$15,809
|$14,656
|$96,182
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XT5 SUV Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$935
|$967
|$1,001
|$1,036
|$4,842
|Maintenance
|$649
|$966
|$943
|$2,397
|$2,263
|$7,218
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$827
|$1,269
|$2,096
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,166
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,350
|Financing
|$2,851
|$2,293
|$1,697
|$1,062
|$384
|$8,287
|Depreciation
|$19,082
|$4,616
|$3,769
|$4,225
|$3,692
|$35,384
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,165
|$10,415
|$9,028
|$11,212
|$10,394
|$68,214
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XT5 SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,327
|$1,374
|$1,421
|$1,471
|$1,523
|$7,118
|Maintenance
|$954
|$1,420
|$1,386
|$3,524
|$3,327
|$10,610
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,216
|$1,865
|$3,081
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,184
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,455
|Financing
|$4,191
|$3,371
|$2,495
|$1,561
|$564
|$12,182
|Depreciation
|$28,051
|$6,786
|$5,540
|$6,211
|$5,427
|$52,014
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,933
|$15,310
|$13,271
|$16,482
|$15,279
|$100,275
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 XT5
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Cadillac XT5 in Virginia is:not available
