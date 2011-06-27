Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 SUV Consumer Reviews
Exceptional Vehicle
I love my XT5. I am in my mid-forties and never thought I would be so car crazy. This vehicle is perfect. Lots of tech features. Some of the things I have been pleasantly surprised by is the visibility and handling in bad weather conditions and at night. I also like the ability to switch transmission from front wheel, AWD, and sport mode. Sport mode is fun and it gives a little mid-life crisis sport car feel or at least as close as you can get when trying to be practical with a family of 5. I live in the Midwest and so deal with the four seasons. This car cruises through them all. If I had only one complaint is the start/stop feature and gas mileage - not great. I am completely used to it, but prefer it didn't have it and perhaps a bit better on gas. I looked at all the luxury models and this had the best combination of styling, technology, comfort, and overall handling. Wife loves the vehicle and the kids love the vehicle which isn't easy since all of them have their opinions and different preferences. I have been in a number of accidents unfortunately and the safety features make me feel really safe. I cannot recommend this SUV enough. I also think the styling competes and in some cases out class it's foreign competitors and brings something that is uniquely American to it.
Caddy Cross Over
Best decision ever! My wife will be the primary driver. We love everything about this car! The fit and finish is superb. The interior bill of materials is close to if not best in class. It is also ergonomically very pleasing. The drivetrain and engine are world class as well as the built in active safety features. Accommodations are excellent for four adults with the storage for most outings. We are ecstatic about our decision. First time we have purchased an American car since the 70's. So this one counts high on the list for a conquest sale!
Great Package!
I find the Cadillac XT5 to be a nice blend of performance, comfort, ride and class. Since winter is almost complete I can say it handles very well in various types of weather. The quiet cabin is a nice atmosphere coming home from work or on longer trips. The appearance is stylish and classy. Mileage is ok and I have got used to the stop/start engine function. I really enjoy the smooth ride and the safety features of the vehicle including the LED lighting and driving visibility. It is competitively priced for a luxury SUV. I would highly recommend.
XT5 Platinum 2017 AWD
My previous SUV was a Jeep 4wd. After 3 good years the warranty was up and I wanted a sportier SUV. I was looking at the AMG GL43 and the Porsche Macan GTS. Both great vehicles, fast, but expensive. Cadillac was offering 5 years 0 percent interest. So on a whim we went to look at the XT5. We opened the door of the Platinum and my first response was OMG. The interior design, materials,fit and finishes were 5 Star. The Cadillac has a nice exterior design, is very spacious, a large tilting back seat, with lots of storage. The engine and transmission are very smooth. The front seats, instrumentation, NAV, safety features are excellent. And the ride is very smooth especially for long road trips. Yes, this SUV is not as fast or sporty as the two German SUV’s that I was considering. But the XT5 is larger, quieter, well designed and is far less expensive. I drive it in the AWD mode all the time so the handling is acceptable for an SUV. For me, the Cadillac was the way to go. I would recommend this vehicle.
Beautiful ride!
I test drove other models and found the Cadillac xt5 to be the best in comfort. I owned my last Cadillac, this is my 3rd one and I’ll always choose Cadillac over any other model! It’s so quiet, smooth and so beautiful to look at!! I think everyone should test drive one and see what they are missing!
