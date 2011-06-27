  1. Home
Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury Features & Specs

More about the 2018 XT5
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.6/542.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque271 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 6700 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Advanced Security Packageyes
Driver Assist Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sport Pedal Cover Setyes
Protective Rear Seat Coveryes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Cargo Trayyes
Odor/Particulate Cabin Filteryes
Cargo Tie Downsyes
Cargo Flex Divideryes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Powered Universal Tablet Holderyes
Floor Mounted Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Cargo Sill Plateyes
Premium Carpet Cargo Matyes
Illuminated Front Door Sill Platesyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Black Chrome Liftgate Trimyes
Wheel Locksyes
20" Ultra-Bright Machined Pearl Nickel Wheelsyes
Molded Trailer Hitch Coveryes
Black Molded Splash Guardsyes
Stainless Assist Stepsyes
Black Chrome Bodyside Moldingsyes
20" Slurry Polished Wheelsyes
Clear Tail Lampsyes
20" Ultra-Bright Machined Face Wheels w/Midnight Silver Accentsyes
Bright Surround Grille w/Black Chrome Meshyes
Compact Spare Tireyes
Trailering Packageyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity63.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4310 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.8 degrees
Angle of departure23.5 degrees
Length189.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Height66.0 in.
EPA interior volume104.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Passion Tintcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Metallic
  • Bronze Dune Metallic
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Stellar Black Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Dark Granite Metallic
  • Harbor Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sahara Beige w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Carbon Plum w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Cirrus w/Dark Titanium Accents, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
P235/55R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
