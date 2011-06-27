Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XT5 SUV
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,425*
Total Cash Price
$38,833
Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,941*
Total Cash Price
$30,577
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,425*
Total Cash Price
$38,833
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,935*
Total Cash Price
$33,635
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,939*
Total Cash Price
$31,800
4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,417*
Total Cash Price
$43,114
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XT5 SUV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$1,109
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$5,549
|Maintenance
|$589
|$2,955
|$1,615
|$1,750
|$3,443
|$10,353
|Repairs
|$937
|$1,431
|$1,543
|$1,660
|$1,786
|$7,357
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,085
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,319
|Financing
|$2,088
|$1,680
|$1,243
|$777
|$282
|$6,071
|Depreciation
|$7,753
|$4,248
|$3,739
|$3,313
|$2,974
|$22,028
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,335
|$13,341
|$11,256
|$10,707
|$11,786
|$63,425
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XT5 SUV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$905
|$933
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$4,806
|Maintenance
|$510
|$2,560
|$1,399
|$1,516
|$2,982
|$8,967
|Repairs
|$812
|$1,240
|$1,337
|$1,438
|$1,547
|$6,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,806
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,009
|Financing
|$1,808
|$1,455
|$1,077
|$673
|$244
|$5,258
|Depreciation
|$6,716
|$3,680
|$3,238
|$2,870
|$2,576
|$19,080
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,148
|$11,556
|$9,749
|$9,274
|$10,208
|$54,935
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XT5 SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$856
|$882
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$4,544
|Maintenance
|$483
|$2,420
|$1,323
|$1,433
|$2,819
|$8,478
|Repairs
|$768
|$1,172
|$1,264
|$1,359
|$1,462
|$6,025
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,708
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,899
|Financing
|$1,710
|$1,376
|$1,018
|$636
|$231
|$4,971
|Depreciation
|$6,349
|$3,479
|$3,062
|$2,713
|$2,436
|$18,039
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,376
|$10,925
|$9,218
|$8,768
|$9,651
|$51,939
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XT5 SUV 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,196
|$1,231
|$1,268
|$1,306
|$6,160
|Maintenance
|$654
|$3,281
|$1,794
|$1,943
|$3,823
|$11,494
|Repairs
|$1,041
|$1,589
|$1,713
|$1,843
|$1,982
|$8,168
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,315
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,575
|Financing
|$2,318
|$1,865
|$1,380
|$863
|$313
|$6,740
|Depreciation
|$8,608
|$4,716
|$4,151
|$3,679
|$3,302
|$24,456
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,135
|$14,812
|$12,497
|$11,888
|$13,085
|$70,417
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Cadillac XT5 in Virginia is:not available
