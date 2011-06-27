  1. Home
2022 Cadillac XT4 Sport Specs & Features

More about the 2022 XT4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,395
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG24
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.6/472.7 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower235 hp @ 5000 rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Floor Liner Package +$375
Comfort and Technology Preferred Package +$3,250
Interior Protection Package +$325
Cold Weather Package +$850
Technology Package +$1,400
Premium Carpet Package +$485
Comfort and Convenience Package +$2,350
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
7 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Liner +$220
Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound Audio System +$875
Wireless Phone Charging +$300
Black Premium Carpet Cargo Mat +$225
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats +$295
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer +$155
Horizontal Cargo Net +$75
Cargo Liner +$200
All-Weather Floor Mats +$175
Vertical Cargo Net +$75
Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Navigation +$1,500
Seatback Organizer +$205
Illuminated Cargo Sill Plate +$335
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.4 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room49.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
20" Twin 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Diamond Cut/Titan Satin Finish +$1,100
Black Surround Grille w/Black Mesh +$580
20" Split 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Polished Finish +$2,195
Black Molded Front/Rear Splash Guards +$230
Wheel Locks +$95
Power Glass Dual Panel Sunroof +$1,550
Black Roof Rack Cross Rails +$345
Onyx Package +$2,695
20" Gloss Black Wheels +$2,195
17" Steel Spare Wheel +$350
Monochromatic Cadillac Emblems +$225
Front License Plate Bracket +$15
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3896 lbs.
Gross weight5181 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height64.1 in.
Length181.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity48.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1285 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Infrared Tintcoat
  • Latte Metallic
  • Galactic Gray Metallic
  • Rosewood Metallic
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Wave Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Stellar Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Wheat/Jet Black w/Red Accents, leather
  • Sedona/Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black w/Cinnamon Accents, leather
  • Jet Black w/Cinnamon Accents, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/60R18 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
