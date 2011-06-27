Used 2011 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,820
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,820
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,820
Torque272 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,820
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,820
V6 Luxury Level Two Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,820
8 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,820
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo netyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,820
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,820
V6 Luxury Collectionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,820
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,820
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,820
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.6 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,820
Front License Plate Bracketyes
18" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Compact Spareyes
Power Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,820
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.8 cu.ft.
Length196.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3973 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Height57.6 in.
EPA interior volume116.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.4 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,820
Exterior Colors
  • Black Ice Metallic
  • Thunder Gray ChromaFlair
  • Vanilla Latte Metallic
  • Evolution Green Metallic
  • Tuscan Bronze ChromaFlair
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Black Raven
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,820
polished alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/50R V tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,820
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,820
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
