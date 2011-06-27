Used 2011 Cadillac STS Sedan Consumer Reviews

johnpaulgetty , 10/07/2010

44 of 48 people found this review helpful

The Caddy, STS, is such a remarkable driving machine that I had to lease me one because I like to go out in style! It not only is an eye catcher it is also eye candy to me! I always wished to own a Caddy but the lease option works for me. These cars are performance driven and I like the 6 cylinder engine. The white diamond paint is to die for!