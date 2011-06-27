  1. Home
Used 2010 Cadillac STS Features & Specs

More about the 2010 STS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,385
Starting MSRP
$55,945
Starting MSRP
$46,845
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212121
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,385
Starting MSRP
$55,945
Starting MSRP
$46,845
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Rear limited slip differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,385
Starting MSRP
$55,945
Starting MSRP
$46,845
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg18/27 mpg18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/459.0 mi.306.0/459.0 mi.306.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,385
Starting MSRP
$55,945
Starting MSRP
$46,845
Torque272 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm272 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm272 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 6300 rpm302 hp @ 6300 rpm302 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.36.9 ft.36.9 ft.
Valves242424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,385
Starting MSRP
$55,945
Starting MSRP
$46,845
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyesno
high pressure washers headlampsnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,385
Starting MSRP
$55,945
Starting MSRP
$46,845
V6 Luxury Level Two Packageyesnono
Performance Handling Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,385
Starting MSRP
$55,945
Starting MSRP
$46,845
8 total speakersyesnoyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlnoyesno
video monitornoyesno
15 total speakersnoyesno
surround audio surround audio (discrete)noyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,385
Starting MSRP
$55,945
Starting MSRP
$46,845
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesno
leather and wood trim on shift knobyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyesyesyes
wood trim on doorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesno
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
heated steering wheelyesyesno
leather and wood steering wheelyesyesno
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,385
Starting MSRP
$55,945
Starting MSRP
$46,845
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,385
Starting MSRP
$55,945
Starting MSRP
$46,845
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesyesno
V6 Luxury Collectionyesnono
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Platinum Editionnoyesno
V6 Premium Luxury Collectionnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,385
Starting MSRP
$55,945
Starting MSRP
$46,845
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,385
Starting MSRP
$55,945
Starting MSRP
$46,845
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesno
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
ventilated driver seatyesyesno
ventilated passenger seatyesyesno
leatheryesyesyes
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front shoulder room58.6 in.58.6 in.58.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,385
Starting MSRP
$55,945
Starting MSRP
$46,845
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.6 in.55.6 in.55.6 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,385
Starting MSRP
$55,945
Starting MSRP
$46,845
Crystal Red Tintcoat Premium Paintyesyesyes
18" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyesnono
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
White Diamond Tricoat Premium Paintyesyesyes
Compact Spareyesyesyes
Power Sunroofyesnono
Blue Diamond Tricoat Premium Paintyesyesyes
Tuscan Bronze ChromaFlair Premium Paintyesyesyes
Thunder Gray ChromaFlair Premium Paintyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,385
Starting MSRP
$55,945
Starting MSRP
$46,845
Front track61.8 in.61.8 in.61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.8 cu.ft.13.8 cu.ft.13.8 cu.ft.
Length196.7 in.196.7 in.196.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3973 lbs.3973 lbs.3973 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.13.8 cu.ft.13.8 cu.ft.
Height57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
EPA interior volume116.7 cu.ft.116.7 cu.ft.116.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.4 in.116.4 in.116.4 in.
Width72.6 in.72.6 in.72.6 in.
Rear track62.3 in.62.3 in.62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,385
Starting MSRP
$55,945
Starting MSRP
$46,845
Exterior Colors
  • Vanilla Latte
  • Tuscan Bronze ChromaFlair
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Blue Diamond Tricoat
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Black Raven
  • Thunder Gray ChromaFlair
  • Radiant Silver
  • Black Cherry
  • Vanilla Latte
  • Tuscan Bronze ChromaFlair
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Blue Diamond Tricoat
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Black Raven
  • Thunder Gray ChromaFlair
  • Radiant Silver
  • Black Cherry
  • Vanilla Latte
  • Tuscan Bronze ChromaFlair
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Blue Diamond Tricoat
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Black Raven
  • Thunder Gray ChromaFlair
  • Radiant Silver
  • Black Cherry
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Cashmere w/Cocoa Accents, premium leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,385
Starting MSRP
$55,945
Starting MSRP
$46,845
polished alloy wheelsyesyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
P235/50R V tiresyesnoyes
P255/45R W tiresnoyesno
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,385
Starting MSRP
$55,945
Starting MSRP
$46,845
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,385
Starting MSRP
$55,945
Starting MSRP
$46,845
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles