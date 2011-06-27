Used 2008 Cadillac STS V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.0/442.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque272 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.6 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.8 cu.ft.
Length196.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3973 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Height57.6 in.
EPA interior volume116.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.4 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Bronze
  • Blue Chip
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Light Platinum
  • Moonstone
  • Sunset Blue
  • Black Raven
  • Gold Mist
  • Black Cherry
  • Thunder Gray ChromaFlair
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Cognac Frost Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Cashmere w/Cocoa Accents, premium leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/50R V tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
