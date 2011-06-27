Used 2009 Cadillac STS-V Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$81,795
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$81,795
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$81,795
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|221.0/323.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$81,795
|Torque
|439 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.4 l
|Horsepower
|469 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.8 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$81,795
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$81,795
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|15 total speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$81,795
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|leather and wood trim on shift knob
|yes
|leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$81,795
|Power mirrors
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$81,795
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$81,795
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|leather/suede
|yes
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.6 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.6 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$81,795
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.4 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$81,795
|Front track
|66.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|13.8 cu.ft.
|Length
|197.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4394 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.8 cu.ft.
|Height
|58.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|116.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|116.4 in.
|Width
|72.6 in.
|Rear track
|61.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$81,795
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$81,795
|P275/40R19 101W tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|19 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$81,795
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$81,795
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
