Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Standard Features & Specs

More about the 2016 SRX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,605
See SRX Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,605
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,605
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,605
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower308 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,605
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,605
Summer/Winter Mat Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,605
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,605
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,605
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,605
Retractable Cargo Shadeyes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Cabin Filteryes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Premium Carpeted Cargo Matyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,605
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,605
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,605
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,605
20" Midnight Silver Premium Painted Finish Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Sport Grilleyes
Clear Lens Tail Lampsyes
20" 7-Spoke Manoogian Silver Premium Painted Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Touring Grilleyes
Compact Spare Tireyes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,605
Maximum cargo capacity61.1 cu.ft.
Length190.3 in.
Curb weight4277 lbs.
Gross weight5467 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height65.7 in.
EPA interior volume129.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1190 lbs.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width75.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,605
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Terra Mocha Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Cocoa Bronze Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Ice Tricoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium w/Ebony Accents, leatherette
  • Ebony w/Ebony Accents, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,605
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P235/65R18 104H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,605
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,605
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
