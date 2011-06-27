Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
SRX SUV
Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,457*
Total Cash Price
$23,402
Standard 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,000*
Total Cash Price
$29,721
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,000*
Total Cash Price
$29,721
Performance 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,103*
Total Cash Price
$25,742
Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,315*
Total Cash Price
$24,338
Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,504*
Total Cash Price
$32,997
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,292*
Total Cash Price
$34,401
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 SRX SUV Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$823
|$848
|$873
|$899
|$926
|$4,369
|Maintenance
|$2,449
|$1,247
|$1,349
|$758
|$3,188
|$8,991
|Repairs
|$1,107
|$1,184
|$1,275
|$1,372
|$1,477
|$6,415
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,269
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,453
|Financing
|$1,259
|$1,012
|$749
|$469
|$169
|$3,658
|Depreciation
|$4,818
|$2,343
|$2,062
|$1,827
|$1,639
|$12,689
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,398
|$8,403
|$8,129
|$7,199
|$9,328
|$46,457
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 SRX SUV Standard 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$1,109
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$5,549
|Maintenance
|$3,110
|$1,584
|$1,713
|$963
|$4,049
|$11,419
|Repairs
|$1,406
|$1,504
|$1,619
|$1,742
|$1,876
|$8,147
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,612
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,845
|Financing
|$1,599
|$1,285
|$951
|$596
|$215
|$4,646
|Depreciation
|$6,119
|$2,976
|$2,619
|$2,320
|$2,082
|$16,115
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,015
|$10,672
|$10,324
|$9,143
|$11,847
|$59,000
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 SRX SUV Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$1,109
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$5,549
|Maintenance
|$3,110
|$1,584
|$1,713
|$963
|$4,049
|$11,419
|Repairs
|$1,406
|$1,504
|$1,619
|$1,742
|$1,876
|$8,147
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,612
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,845
|Financing
|$1,599
|$1,285
|$951
|$596
|$215
|$4,646
|Depreciation
|$6,119
|$2,976
|$2,619
|$2,320
|$2,082
|$16,115
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,015
|$10,672
|$10,324
|$9,143
|$11,847
|$59,000
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 SRX SUV Performance 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$905
|$933
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$4,806
|Maintenance
|$2,694
|$1,372
|$1,484
|$834
|$3,507
|$9,890
|Repairs
|$1,218
|$1,302
|$1,403
|$1,509
|$1,625
|$7,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,396
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,598
|Financing
|$1,385
|$1,113
|$824
|$516
|$186
|$4,024
|Depreciation
|$5,300
|$2,577
|$2,268
|$2,010
|$1,803
|$13,958
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,738
|$9,243
|$8,942
|$7,919
|$10,261
|$51,103
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 SRX SUV Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$856
|$882
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$4,544
|Maintenance
|$2,547
|$1,297
|$1,403
|$788
|$3,316
|$9,351
|Repairs
|$1,151
|$1,231
|$1,326
|$1,427
|$1,536
|$6,672
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,320
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,511
|Financing
|$1,309
|$1,052
|$779
|$488
|$176
|$3,804
|Depreciation
|$5,011
|$2,437
|$2,144
|$1,900
|$1,705
|$13,197
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,934
|$8,739
|$8,454
|$7,487
|$9,701
|$48,315
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 SRX SUV Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,196
|$1,231
|$1,268
|$1,306
|$6,160
|Maintenance
|$3,453
|$1,758
|$1,902
|$1,069
|$4,495
|$12,677
|Repairs
|$1,561
|$1,669
|$1,798
|$1,935
|$2,083
|$9,045
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,789
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,049
|Financing
|$1,775
|$1,427
|$1,056
|$661
|$238
|$5,158
|Depreciation
|$6,793
|$3,304
|$2,907
|$2,576
|$2,311
|$17,891
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,891
|$11,848
|$11,462
|$10,151
|$13,152
|$65,504
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 SRX SUV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,210
|$1,247
|$1,283
|$1,322
|$1,361
|$6,422
|Maintenance
|$3,600
|$1,833
|$1,983
|$1,114
|$4,686
|$13,217
|Repairs
|$1,627
|$1,740
|$1,874
|$2,017
|$2,171
|$9,430
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,865
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,136
|Financing
|$1,851
|$1,488
|$1,101
|$689
|$248
|$5,377
|Depreciation
|$7,082
|$3,444
|$3,031
|$2,686
|$2,409
|$18,653
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,533
|$2,609
|$2,687
|$2,768
|$13,057
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,695
|$12,352
|$11,950
|$10,583
|$13,712
|$68,292
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 SRX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Cadillac SRX in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Cadillac SRX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019