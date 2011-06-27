  1. Home
Used 2015 Cadillac SRX Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2015 SRX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,730
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,730
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,730
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/483.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,730
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower308 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,730
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$51,730
Summer/Winter Mat Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Touring Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,730
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,730
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,730
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,730
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Cabin Filteryes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Heavy Duty Pet Guard Cargo Partitionyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rear Lower Cargo Tray Matyes
Enhanced Theft-Deterrent Alarm Systemyes
U-Rail D-Rings Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,730
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,730
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,730
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,730
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Clear Lens Tail Lampsyes
20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
20" x 8.0" Bright Finish Chrome Wheelsyes
20" x 8.0" Wheels w/Midnight Silver Premium Painted Finishyes
Sport Grilleyes
Compact Spare Tireyes
Touring Grilleyes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
Trailering Packageyes
20" x 8.0" 7-Spoke Manoogian Silver Premium Painted Wheelsyes
20" x 8.0" Wheels w/Manoogian Silver Premium Painted Finishyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,730
Maximum cargo capacity61.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4442 lbs.
Gross weight5556 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1114 lbs.
Length190.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height65.7 in.
EPA interior volume129.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width75.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,730
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Black Raven
  • Terra Mocha Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Majestic Plum Metallic
  • Cocoa Bronze Metallic
  • Platinum Ice Tricoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Ebony Accents, leather
  • Light Titanium w/Ebony Accents, leather
  • Caramel w/Ebony Accents, leather
  • Shale w/Brownstone Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,730
All season tiresyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P235/55R20 94H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,730
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,730
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
