Used 2015 Cadillac SRX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
SRX SUV
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 SRX SUV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,033
|$1,063
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$5,481
|Maintenance
|$1,562
|$1,676
|$939
|$3,157
|$3,084
|$10,418
|Repairs
|$1,478
|$1,579
|$1,699
|$1,830
|$1,969
|$8,555
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,429
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,662
|Financing
|$1,408
|$1,134
|$838
|$525
|$191
|$4,096
|Depreciation
|$6,086
|$2,793
|$2,459
|$2,178
|$1,956
|$15,471
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,121
|$10,491
|$9,343
|$11,198
|$10,810
|$56,963
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Cadillac SRX in Virginia is:not available
