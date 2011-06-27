Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
SRX SUV
Performance 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,805*
Total Cash Price
$21,788
4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,805*
Total Cash Price
$21,788
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,737*
Total Cash Price
$18,872
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,242*
Total Cash Price
$17,842
Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,579*
Total Cash Price
$17,156
Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,626*
Total Cash Price
$24,190
Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,121*
Total Cash Price
$25,219
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 SRX SUV Performance 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$1,111
|$1,146
|$5,401
|Maintenance
|$1,689
|$914
|$3,241
|$1,226
|$2,766
|$9,836
|Repairs
|$1,478
|$1,579
|$1,699
|$1,830
|$1,969
|$8,555
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,199
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,433
|Financing
|$1,172
|$942
|$697
|$437
|$157
|$3,406
|Depreciation
|$5,127
|$2,311
|$2,035
|$1,803
|$1,618
|$12,894
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,807
|$9,041
|$11,064
|$8,787
|$10,105
|$52,805
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 SRX SUV 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$1,111
|$1,146
|$5,401
|Maintenance
|$1,689
|$914
|$3,241
|$1,226
|$2,766
|$9,836
|Repairs
|$1,478
|$1,579
|$1,699
|$1,830
|$1,969
|$8,555
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,199
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,433
|Financing
|$1,172
|$942
|$697
|$437
|$157
|$3,406
|Depreciation
|$5,127
|$2,311
|$2,035
|$1,803
|$1,618
|$12,894
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,807
|$9,041
|$11,064
|$8,787
|$10,105
|$52,805
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 SRX SUV Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$881
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$4,678
|Maintenance
|$1,463
|$792
|$2,807
|$1,062
|$2,396
|$8,520
|Repairs
|$1,280
|$1,367
|$1,472
|$1,585
|$1,705
|$7,410
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,038
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,241
|Financing
|$1,015
|$816
|$604
|$378
|$136
|$2,950
|Depreciation
|$4,441
|$2,002
|$1,762
|$1,562
|$1,401
|$11,168
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,959
|$7,831
|$9,583
|$7,611
|$8,753
|$45,737
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 SRX SUV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$910
|$938
|$4,423
|Maintenance
|$1,383
|$749
|$2,654
|$1,004
|$2,265
|$8,055
|Repairs
|$1,211
|$1,293
|$1,392
|$1,499
|$1,612
|$7,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$982
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,173
|Financing
|$960
|$772
|$571
|$358
|$129
|$2,789
|Depreciation
|$4,198
|$1,893
|$1,666
|$1,477
|$1,325
|$10,559
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,307
|$7,404
|$9,060
|$7,196
|$8,275
|$43,242
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 SRX SUV Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$875
|$902
|$4,253
|Maintenance
|$1,330
|$720
|$2,552
|$965
|$2,178
|$7,745
|Repairs
|$1,164
|$1,243
|$1,338
|$1,441
|$1,550
|$6,736
|Taxes & Fees
|$944
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,128
|Financing
|$923
|$742
|$549
|$344
|$124
|$2,682
|Depreciation
|$4,037
|$1,820
|$1,602
|$1,420
|$1,274
|$10,153
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,872
|$7,119
|$8,712
|$6,919
|$7,957
|$41,579
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 SRX SUV Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,199
|$1,234
|$1,272
|$5,997
|Maintenance
|$1,875
|$1,015
|$3,598
|$1,361
|$3,071
|$10,920
|Repairs
|$1,641
|$1,753
|$1,887
|$2,032
|$2,186
|$9,498
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,331
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,590
|Financing
|$1,301
|$1,046
|$774
|$485
|$175
|$3,782
|Depreciation
|$5,692
|$2,566
|$2,259
|$2,002
|$1,796
|$14,316
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,330
|$10,038
|$12,284
|$9,756
|$11,219
|$58,626
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 SRX SUV Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,250
|$1,286
|$1,326
|$6,252
|Maintenance
|$1,955
|$1,058
|$3,751
|$1,419
|$3,202
|$11,385
|Repairs
|$1,711
|$1,827
|$1,967
|$2,118
|$2,279
|$9,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,388
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$1,658
|Financing
|$1,357
|$1,091
|$807
|$506
|$182
|$3,943
|Depreciation
|$5,934
|$2,675
|$2,355
|$2,087
|$1,873
|$14,925
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,533
|$2,609
|$2,687
|$2,768
|$13,057
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,982
|$10,465
|$12,807
|$10,171
|$11,697
|$61,121
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 SRX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Cadillac SRX in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Cadillac SRX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019