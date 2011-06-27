Used 2013 Cadillac SRX Premium Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|357.0/504.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
|Torque
|265 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.3 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Packages
|Sports Edition Package
|yes
|Protection Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather and wood trim on shift knob
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|wood and simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|wood trim on doors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|wood and simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|Power Feature
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Rear Seat Entertainment System
|yes
|Premium All-Weather Cargo Mat
|yes
|Premium Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|Heavy-Duty Pet Guard Cargo Partition
|yes
|Premium Carpeted Cargo Mat
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|U-Rail D-Rings Package
|yes
|Instrumentation
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.7 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
|20" Midnight Silver Premium Painted Finish Wheels
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Clear Lens Tail Lamps
|yes
|20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Black Roof Rack Cross Rails
|yes
|20" x 8.0" Bright Finish Chrome Wheels
|yes
|Sport Grille
|yes
|Touring Grille
|yes
|Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|Compact Spare Tire
|yes
|Trailering Package
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|63.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|61.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4277 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5467 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|29.8 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.35 cd.
|Maximum payload
|1190 lbs.
|Length
|190.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.0 in.
|Height
|65.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|129.8 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|110.5 in.
|Width
|75.2 in.
|Rear track
|63.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|All season tires
|yes
|20 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|P235/55R20 94H tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
