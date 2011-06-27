Used 2013 Cadillac SRX Performance Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower308 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Sports Edition Packageyes
Driver Awareness Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Heavy-Duty Pet Guard Cargo Partitionyes
Premium Carpeted Cargo Matyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
U-Rail D-Rings Packageyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
20" Midnight Silver Premium Painted Finish Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Clear Lens Tail Lampsyes
20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
20" x 8.0" Bright Finish Chrome Wheelsyes
Sport Grilleyes
Touring Grilleyes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
Compact Spare Tireyes
Trailering Packageyes
Measurements
Front track63.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity61.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4277 lbs.
Gross weight5467 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Maximum payload1190 lbs.
Length190.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height65.7 in.
EPA interior volume129.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Black Ice Metallic
  • Platinum Ice Tricoat
  • Gray Flannel Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Xenon Blue Metallic
  • Evolution Green Metallic
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Shale w/Brownstone Accents, leather
  • Ebony w/Ebony Accents, leather
  • Shale w/Ebony Accents, leather
  • Light Titanium w/Ebony Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P235/55R20 94H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
