Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Premium Features & Specs

Overview
$51,860
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$51,860
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$51,860
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315/462 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
$51,860
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$51,860
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
$51,860
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$51,860
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
separate rear audioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$51,860
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
Three zone climate controlyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
wood trim on shift knobyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
$51,860
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$51,860
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Pet Guard Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
$51,860
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$51,860
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
$51,860
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
$51,860
Molded Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
20" Chrome-Tech Aluminum Wheelsyes
Roof Cross Railsyes
Measurements
$51,860
Front track63.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity61.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4387 lbs.
Gross weight5688 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Maximum payload1100 lbs.
Length190.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height65.7 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
$51,860
Exterior Colors
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Gray Flannel
  • Platinum Ice Tricoat
  • Black Raven
  • Radiant Silver
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Gold Mist
  • Imperial Blue
Interior Colors
  • Shale w/Ebony, leather
  • Titanium w/Ebony, leather
  • Shale w/Brownstone, leather
  • Ebony w/Titanuim, leather
Tires & Wheels
$51,860
P235/55R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$51,860
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$51,860
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
