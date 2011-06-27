  1. Home
Used 2007 Cadillac SRX Features & Specs

More about the 2007 SRX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,225
Starting MSRP
$43,430
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8
Combined MPG1716
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,225
Starting MSRP
$43,430
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Rear limited slip differentialnoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,225
Starting MSRP
$43,430
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg13/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/440 mi.260/400 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.20 gal.
Combined MPG1716
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,225
Starting MSRP
$43,430
Torque254 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm315 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 6500 rpm320 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.39.7 ft.
Valves2432
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,225
Starting MSRP
$43,430
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
traction controlyesyes
tire pressure monitoringnoyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyes
high pressure washers headlampsnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,225
Starting MSRP
$43,430
8 total speakersyesyes
diversity antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyes
radio data systemyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,225
Starting MSRP
$43,430
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
leather steering wheelyesno
cargo netyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
wood trim on center consolenoyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobnoyes
wood trim on doorsnoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyes
leather and wood steering wheelnoyes
wood trim on dashnoyes
interior air filtrationnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,225
Starting MSRP
$43,430
Power mirrorsyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,225
Starting MSRP
$43,430
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,225
Starting MSRP
$43,430
Front head room40.3 in.40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesno
Front hip room56.3 in.56.3 in.
leatheryesyes
height adjustable passenger seatnoyes
heated passenger seatnoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnoyes
heated driver seatnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,225
Starting MSRP
$43,430
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,225
Starting MSRP
$43,430
Front track61.9 in.61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.5 cu.ft.69.5 cu.ft.
Length194.9 in.194.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity4250 lbs.4250 lbs.
Curb weight4164 lbs.4302 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.4 cu.ft.32.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.8.2 in.
Height67.8 in.67.8 in.
Wheel base116.4 in.116.4 in.
Width72.6 in.72.6 in.
Rear track62.2 in.62.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,225
Starting MSRP
$43,430
Exterior Colors
  • Infrared
  • Gold Mist
  • Radiant Bronze
  • White Diamond
  • Light Platinum
  • Black Raven
  • Sunset Blue
  • Thunder Gray
  • Blue Chip
  • Infrared
  • Gold Mist
  • Radiant Bronze
  • White Diamond
  • Light Platinum
  • Black Raven
  • Sunset Blue
  • Thunder Gray
  • Blue Chip
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,225
Starting MSRP
$43,430
P255/60R17 105H tiresyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesno
All season tiresyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
alloy wheelsyesno
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyes
polished alloy wheelsnoyes
P255/55R V tiresnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,225
Starting MSRP
$43,430
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,225
Starting MSRP
$43,430
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles