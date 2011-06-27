  1. Home
Used 2005 Cadillac SRX V8 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,135
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280/380 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque315 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.5 cu.ft.
Length194.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4302 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height67.8 in.
Wheel base116.4 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond
  • Sand Storm
  • Silver Green
  • Moonstone
  • Light Platinum
  • Silver Smoke
  • Red Line
  • Black Raven
  • Blue Chip
Interior Colors
  • Light Neutral
  • Ebony
  • Light Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
P255/55R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
