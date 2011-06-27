Used 2005 Cadillac SRX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,135
Starting MSRP
$38,340
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V6
Combined MPG1617
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280/380 mi.300/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.20 gal.
Combined MPG1617
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque315 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm252 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 6400 rpm255 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.39.7 ft.
Valves3224
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesno
traction controlyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyesno
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesno
1 subwoofer(s)yesno
radio data systemyesyes
7 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
wood trim on center consoleyesno
cargo netyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyesno
Audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
wood trim on doorsyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesno
adjustable pedalsyesno
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesno
wood trim on dashyesno
leather steering wheelnoyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesno
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.
leatheryesyes
Front head room40.3 in.40.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front shoulder room58.7 in.58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front hip room56.3 in.56.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Measurements
Front track61.9 in.61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.5 cu.ft.69.5 cu.ft.
Length194.9 in.194.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight4302 lbs.4164 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.4 cu.ft.32.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.8.2 in.
Height67.8 in.67.8 in.
Wheel base116.4 in.116.4 in.
Width72.6 in.72.6 in.
Rear track62.2 in.62.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond
  • Sand Storm
  • Silver Green
  • Moonstone
  • Light Platinum
  • Silver Smoke
  • Red Line
  • Black Raven
  • Blue Chip
  • Silver Smoke
  • Red Line
  • Black Raven
  • Blue Chip
  • White Diamond
  • Sand Storm
  • Silver Green
  • Moonstone
  • Light Platinum
Interior Colors
  • Light Neutral
  • Ebony
  • Light Gray
  • Ebony
  • Light Gray
  • Light Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesno
P255/55R V tiresyesno
temporary spare tireyesyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsyesno
All season tiresyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
P255/60R H tiresnoyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyes
painted alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
