  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac SRX
  4. Used 2004 Cadillac SRX
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Cadillac SRX V6 Features & Specs

More about the 2004 SRX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,995
See SRX Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Drive typeRear wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/420 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Torque252 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,995
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,995
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,995
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.5 cu.ft.
Length194.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4164 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height67.8 in.
Wheel base116.4 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Exterior Colors
  • Red Line
  • Cashmere
  • Silver Smoke
  • Black Raven
  • Blue Chip
  • White Diamond
  • Silver Green
  • Light Platinum
  • Moonstone
Interior Colors
  • Light Neutral
  • Ebony
  • Light Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,995
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P255/60R H tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See SRX Inventory

Related Used 2004 Cadillac SRX V6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles