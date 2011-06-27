  1. Home
Used 2004 Cadillac Seville SLS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/432 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
dual front with head protection chamber for driver only side-mounted airbagsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room57.5 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Front track62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3969 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Length201 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume119.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width75 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Chip
  • Black Raven
  • Cashmere
  • Light Platinum
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Thunder Gray
  • White Lightning
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray
  • Shale
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P225/60R S tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
