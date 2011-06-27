Estimated values
2003 Cadillac Seville SLS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,709
|$2,804
|$3,403
|Clean
|$1,517
|$2,493
|$3,026
|Average
|$1,133
|$1,873
|$2,271
|Rough
|$749
|$1,252
|$1,517
Estimated values
2003 Cadillac Seville STS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,905
|$3,154
|$3,839
|Clean
|$1,691
|$2,805
|$3,414
|Average
|$1,263
|$2,107
|$2,562
|Rough
|$836
|$1,409
|$1,711