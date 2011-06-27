Used 2002 Cadillac Seville STS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,705
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,705
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,705
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,705
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,705
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,705
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
425 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,705
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,705
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,705
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,705
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,705
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room57.5 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58 in.
rear heater unityes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
heatedyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,705
Front track62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3992 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Length201 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5 in.
Height55.4 in.
EPA interior volume120 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width75 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,705
Exterior Colors
  • Sterling
  • Blue Onyx
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Crimson Pearl
  • White Diamond
  • Cashmere
  • Graphite
  • Sequoia
  • Sable Black
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray
  • Black
  • Neutral Shale
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,705
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/60R S tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,705
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,705
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
