Used 2001 Cadillac Seville STS Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Seville
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
425 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.2 in.
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room57.5 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
heatedyes
Measurements
Length201 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight4027 lbs.
Height55.4 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width75 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sequoia
  • Sable Black
  • White Diamond
  • Sterling
  • Graphite
  • Crimson PL
  • Cashmere
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oatmeal
  • Neutral Shale
  • Dark Gray
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
P235/60R H tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
