Used 1999 Cadillac Seville Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/24 mpg
|15/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|277.5/444.0 mi.
|277.5/444.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|295 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 5600 rpm
|300 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|40.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|Front hip room
|55.6 in.
|55.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.1 in.
|59.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.0 in.
|58.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|201.0 in.
|201.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3000 lbs.
|3000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3970 lbs.
|4001 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.7 cu.ft.
|15.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.7 in.
|55.4 in.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|112.2 in.
|Width
|75.0 in.
|75.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
