Used 1998 Cadillac Seville Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Seville
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/444.0 mi.277.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm295 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.55.6 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear hip Room57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.8 in.58.8 in.
Measurements
Length201.0 in.201.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.3000 lbs.
Curb weight4001 lbs.4001 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.5.0 in.
Height55.4 in.55.4 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width75.0 in.75.0 in.
