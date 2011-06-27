Used 1997 Cadillac Seville SLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Length204.1 in.
Curb weight3900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Light Medici Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Forest Pearl Metallic
  • Red Tintcoat Metallic
  • Ocean Met B/C
  • Sage Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Montana Blue Metallic
  • Dark Caribe Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Shale
  • Ebony
  • Slate Pearl Metallic
  • Ivory
