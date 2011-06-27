Estimated values
1997 Cadillac Seville STS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,138
|$1,968
|$2,422
|Clean
|$1,014
|$1,757
|$2,163
|Average
|$764
|$1,336
|$1,645
|Rough
|$515
|$915
|$1,127
Estimated values
1997 Cadillac Seville SLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,083
|$1,377
|$1,543
|Clean
|$964
|$1,230
|$1,378
|Average
|$727
|$935
|$1,048
|Rough
|$490
|$640
|$718