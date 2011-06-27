Used 1996 Cadillac Seville STS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Length204.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3869 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Med Garnet Red Metallic
  • Majestic Amethyst Metallic
  • Med Montana Blue Metallic
  • Med Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Med Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Red Tintcoat
  • Shale
  • Shale Metallic
  • White
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
