Used 1995 Cadillac Seville STS Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Seville
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Length204.1 in.
Curb weight3892 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Montana Blue Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Shale Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Red Tintcoat Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Dark Montana Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Majestic Amethyst Metallic
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Light Montana Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • White
  • White Diamond Metallic
