Used 1995 Cadillac Seville Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|15/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|300.0/460.0 mi.
|300.0/460.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6000 rpm
|275 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.6 ft.
|41.6 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|Front leg room
|43.0 in.
|43.0 in.
|Front hip room
|55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.9 in.
|58.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|204.1 in.
|204.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3892 lbs.
|3892 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.4 cu.ft.
|14.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.6 in.
|5.6 in.
|Height
|54.5 in.
|54.5 in.
|Wheel base
|111.0 in.
|111.0 in.
|Width
|74.2 in.
|74.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
