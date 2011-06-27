Estimated values
1995 Cadillac Seville STS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$917
|$1,706
|$2,137
|Clean
|$816
|$1,524
|$1,909
|Average
|$616
|$1,159
|$1,452
|Rough
|$415
|$794
|$995
Estimated values
1995 Cadillac Seville SLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$882
|$1,299
|$1,529
|Clean
|$785
|$1,160
|$1,365
|Average
|$592
|$882
|$1,038
|Rough
|$399
|$604
|$712