Used 1994 Cadillac Seville Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Length204.1 in.
Curb weight3830 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Taupe Metallic
  • Dark Montana Blue Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • White
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Montana Blue Metallic
  • Medium Montana Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Mocha Metallic
