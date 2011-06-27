  1. Home
Used 1994 Cadillac Seville Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Seville
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm290 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5600 rpm295 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.41.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.55.0 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.57.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.
Measurements
Length204.1 in.204.1 in.
Curb weight3830 lbs.3892 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.54.5 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width74.2 in.74.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Taupe Metallic
  • Dark Montana Blue Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • White
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Montana Blue Metallic
  • Medium Montana Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Montana Blue Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Montana Blue Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Medium Taupe Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Montana Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
See Seville InventorySee Seville Inventory

